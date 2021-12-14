Non-stop flights from St. Louis to Frankfurt starting in 2022

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Non-stop flights to Germany will be coming soon to St. Louis.
Lufthansa Airlines will have three flights a week from St. Louis Lambert International Airport to Frankfurt. The flights are expected to begin in June 2022.
“This is exactly the type of win we can secure for St. Louis when we work together and speak with one voice around a common objective,” said Andrew C. Taylor, Executive Chairman of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Founding Chair of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “By working with Lufthansa and bringing our regional partners together, we are now able to connect St. Louis directly to the world. This is a major step forward for our region’s critical transportation infrastructure necessary to advance the goals of the STL 2030 Jobs Plan.”
For years, Lambert Airport hasn't been able to cross the finish line to land international flights. The last time the airport had a non-stop flight to continental Europe was October 2003 through American Airlines.
Ticket sales for the new route will start on Dec. 14. Travelers will be able to choose from business, premium economy, and economy seating.
