NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Helen Hunt has been an O’Fallon neighborhood resident for 25 years and says it’s heartbreaking to see the state of her community.
“The houses were exceptional, the quality of life has gone down,” said Hunt.
Ticharwa Masimba with The Black Power Blueprint, a nonprofit, says they are trying to do their part to revitalize the community.
Last year, the group constructed an outdoor multi-use courtyard, along with a community center. However, Masimba says the City of St. Louis is delaying plans for future development.
The group is putting blame on the Land Reutilization Authority or LRA, and Alderman John Muhammad for deterring smaller developers by granting larger developers LRA properties.
“The LRA has refused to approve the purchase of three LRA properties, right here on West Florissant,” Masimba said.
The group claims Alderman Muhammad refused to move forward with key documents to complete the sale of three LRA properties. Black Power Blueprint says they didn’t have an issue with documents after purchasing at least five LRA properties in the past.
“Every plan that we have is to address the disparity, businesses, jobs, to feed clothe and house yourself,” said Kalambyi Antionette with Black Power Blueprint.
Alderman Muhammad says the organization needs to provide a plan for the usage of the properties before he moves forward with the documents.
“I told them that they need to figure out a plan of the usage of the property that they want to buy, to send that plan to me and we’ll move forward,” said Muhammad.
Muhammad says he’s not deterring smaller developers but wants to know their intentions for investing in the O’Fallon neighborhood.
“That’s not going to stop me from demanding transparency, accountability, and strategic planning on a major road in my ward,” he said.
The group says they plan to use the space as retail and a natural foods store.
Some of their other properties have rental units to families.
