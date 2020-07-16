ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- COVID-19 is threatening a bedrock of St. Louis' musical history, as local blues musicians have been struggling to find work during the ongoing pandemic.
"This is what we do.. Our hearts and souls are into this," said Marty Spikener, who has made his living playing blues music for a dozen years. "You're not getting as many gigs as you did last year or before this."
And the non-profit St. Louis Blues Society has noticed, and hopes to help local musicians.
"Our musicians tend to be a little older, they tend to be African-American, and so they're more vulnerable to the virus," said Jeremy Siegel-Moss with the SLBS. "It's devastating. The coronavirus has been devastating."
The organization has distributed grants to more than 150 musicians of $500 or more.
Much of the money the Blues Society has distributed has come from another non-profit, the century-old St. Louis Community Foundation and the Gateway Resilience Fund, which was set up when the pandemic began to help out those in the hospitality industry.
"What was extraordinary about it, it was such a pure example of St. Louisans helping St. Louisans," said Amy Murphy with the St. Louis Community Foundation. "We got gifts of a dollar, we got gifts from people who received the money six weeks later."
But musicians often fell through the cracks. That's where the Blues Society stepped in.
"People are really feeling the blues because that's what a lot of people feel the music is about, you know? Being a little distressed and things of that nature. Well look around. People are getting distressed," said Spikener.
