ILLINOIS ( KMOV.com) -- Many parents are scrambling to figure out how they are going to juggle work and virtual learning. Now, the nonprofit group Waterford is ready to step in to help Illinois parents get kids ready for kindergarten.
Waterford's Upstart program is free for Illinois families and even provides them with a computer and internet.
According to Waterford, Upstart is an in-home, early education program that helps unserved and underserved families. Parents are given the tools to help prepare their child for kindergarten, including a parent coach, push-alerts, emotional-social conversation starter ideas, and the technology to make it happen.
The program includes online instruction 15 minutes a day, five days a week. It focuses on letter recognition, phonics, and other reading readiness skills.
Registration for Waterford Upstart is now open, but only 200 spots are available for Illinois families. Children attending Pre-K or Head Start do not qualify. Children must enter Kindergarten in Fall 2021. Parents can register for this at-home, no-cost project by logging on to their website.
Waterford is hoping to bring the program to Missouri in Fall 2021.
