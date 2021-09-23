ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Operation Food Search is hosting its third Food for Vets event Friday. The non-profit will donate groceries to nearly 300 veterans and their families.
The drive-by distribution begins at 9 a.m. Friday at Operation Food Search in Overland.
If you're a veteran and want to register for the food drive, visit here.
