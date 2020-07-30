MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The nation's economy has many of you watching and wondering how to pay for rent, gas, medicine and even groceries. One Maryland Heights non-profit is making a difference for those needing medicine.
RX Outreach is a mail-order pharmacy non-profit based in Maryland Heights. It provides affordable medication to people across the country.
Helen Mohan relies on RX Outreach.
“I need medication because I have a thyroid problem. I also have problems after cancer surgery with hot flashes,” Mohan said.
RX Outreach split from Express Scripts 10 years ago. It caters to people on a tight budget.
“It is not uncommon to get a six-month supply of medication for about $20,” RX Outreach President Darryl Munden said.
Call Takers hear from 1,500 people a day. Pharmacists fill more than 5,000 prescriptions a week.
The company has experienced a 30 percent increase compared to this time last year due to serving anyone during the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'll say many more calls. But, not as many calls as people should be making. Part of that is because they don't know who we are to the degree theys should," Munden said.
Mohan first started using the service years ago.
"I probably save somewhere close to $1,000 a year on my medication," Mohan said. She is now an employee.
On the cap of every pill bottle is a message from the founder: honoring God by serving others.
"Because there are days it gets kind of stressful. But, most patients are so sweet. That's the part that makes you feel good,” Mohan said. “You can't leave this building when you work here and not feel you have done something good for someone everyday."
Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of the services of RX Outreach: the normal salary cap for one person is $57,000 a year and for a family of four it is $104,000 a year.
During the pandemic, the company is helping anyone who’s impacted. You can find more info on RX Outreach here.
