ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Even amid a stretch for the Cardinals that has been mired in disappointment, Nolan Arenado tends to find a way.
Within a matter of minutes during Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, the St. Louis third baseman put his signature imprint on the game by performing eye-popping feats on both sides of the ball.
First came a jolt to an offense that could certainly won’t complain about being carried for a night by its centerpiece slugger. Batting in the fifth inning of a scoreless game, Arenado delivered a screaming liner that left his bat at a crisp 106.1 mph and seemed to sail just a few dozen feet off the ground for the duration of its flight until it became clear the ballpark wasn’t capable of containing it.
Of course, Arenado was plenty confident in that part the whole way.
“I knew it was going to go out, I was just more worried about it staying fair,” Arenado said of his 16th home run of the season Tuesday. “I’ve hit a couple this year that have been right down the line that just fell foul, so it was great to see it stay fair.”
Nolan kissed this off the uprights! pic.twitter.com/QTBye00xLx— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 30, 2021
Speaking to the quality of Arizona starter Caleb Smith’s performance Tuesday, Arenado articulated his desire for a simplified approach during his at-bat in the fifth due to the situation with which he was presented. With the potential go-ahead run on third base and two outs in the inning, Arenado would have taken just about any outcome that produced an RBI in that spot.
“He’s always been a tough at-bat for me,” Arenado said. “I was just trying to get something to stay on top of. I tried to get his fastball down. Even though I swung at a ball there, I was able to get on top of that ball and obviously it went out of the ballpark… Honestly, I just tried not to do too much. Man on third, try to hit the ball hard and stay on top—and I was able to.”
Arenado followed up his clutch swing with one of the most remarkable defensive plays you’ll see all year—although, Nolan’s manager isn’t entirely sure it’s even the best play Arenado has made this week.
“I thought the play he made down the left-field line on Polanco the other day was—and is, as Mad Dog would say—it’s bar-worthy,” Mike Shildt said. “You know, you’re sitting there, talking, ‘I was there.’
Nolan Arenado doing Nolan Arenado things. TV: Bally Sports MidwestApp: Bally Sports app#STLFLY pic.twitter.com/Kuf73Tpw44— Bally Sports Midwest (@BallySportsMW) June 26, 2021
“The play tonight was obviously different. Now he comes in on the ball, catches it and basically throws it mid-air—accurately. Huge play. That’s an inning-turner. Just a fantastic play. Then a two-strike missile that snuck in there and hit the foul pole. Two plays that turn the tide of the game in our favor."
Just like his two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth, Arenado’s wizardry on the Pavin Smith swinging bunt in the top of the sixth indeed proved critical to the outcome of the game. The D-backs had already secured one infield hit against Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez in the frame; without Arenado’s outright defiance of gravity and several tenants of physics, Arizona would have had another to start a potential spiral for Martinez.
Nolan Arenado #stlfly pic.twitter.com/LfvTNS5WI3— cardinalsgifs (@cardinalsgifs) June 30, 2021
Instead, Martinez was able to limit the damage to just a single run, retiring the last two batters he faced in a desperately-needed quality start. Thanks in part to Arenado’s efforts and the performance of the St. Louis bullpen, which included a gutsy 1-6-3 double play executed by Alex Reyes during the first of his two scoreless innings of relief in the eighth, the Cardinals enjoyed a rare circumstance Tuesday.
Martinez became the first Cardinals starter not named Adam Wainwright to earn a Pitcher Win in the entire month of June. It’s a stat that doesn’t reflect well upon the team’s efforts throughout this month, but that it finally left the lexicon on June 29 is an example of the club’s self-professed re-dedication to the finer points of what Cardinals baseball is supposed to entail.
Shildt speaks of the Cardinals' June struggles in the past tense, noting Tuesday that the team has won three of its last four games. Though the results didn’t immediately flow over the previous six games, the manager has described throughout that stretch how the Cardinals have tethered themselves back to the anchors of quality, detail-oriented baseball in all facets of the game.
With the help of the off-season's marquee acquisition finding his own rhythm Tuesday, the results are beginning to follow for St. Louis.
“This isn’t a foreign recipe to us,” Shildt said. “This group has done this for a couple years now. Did it for the first third or fourth of this year, and we just went into a cumulative funk with our pitching and our offense. But it’s not like we don’t know what this looks like.
“It tastes good again. It’s the right way we play the game offensively. We got good, quality pitching out of our starter. It’s a great recipe for having a better-than-not chance of winning a baseball game."
