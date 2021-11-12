ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis Cardinals Third Baseman Nolan Arenado was awarded the National League Platinum Glove award Friday. The award is given to the top overall defensive player in each league.
The Cardinals set a single-season record in 2021 with five players winning the Gold Glove, given to the best player at each position in the league. The Cardinals led MLB in defensive runs saved.
This marks the fifth straight year Arenado has won the Platinum Glove in the National League. He and Cardinals Catcher Yadier Molina combine for nine Platinum Glove awards since MLB began giving the award in 2011.
2021 is the first year Arenado won the award with the Cardinals. The other four were with the Colorado Rockies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.