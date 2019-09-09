SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A school bus is on fire on the exit ramp from eastbound I-44 to Grand in South City.
First Student said the driver and one student were on board when the fire broke out. Both made it off the bus safely and were not injured.
From the traffic camera, the bus appeared to be full engulfed.
The exit ramp from eastbound I-44 onto Grand is closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.