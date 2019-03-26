SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in south St. Louis Tuesday evening.
Firefighters are on the scene in the 3500 block of Russell in the Compton Heights neighborhood.
The building has been evacuated. Nobody was injured.
810C/Deputy Chief reports: Building evacuated; companies transitioning into defensive operations. Four aerial waterways in operation and two 2-1/2 inch attack lines working. 80 firefighters actively working. No injuries reported. #STLCity pic.twitter.com/741iN2qV3z— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) March 27, 2019
The museum has a collection of many historic documents including the application submitted by the Cardinals to join the National League in the late 1800s.
Firefighters said they carried out manuscripts and statues as they evacuated.
News 4 has a crew at the scene and will have more details as they become available.
