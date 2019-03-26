Karpeles Manuscript Museum fire
SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A fire broke out at the Karpeles Manuscript Library Museum in south St. Louis Tuesday evening.

Firefighters are on the scene in the 3500 block of Russell in the Compton Heights neighborhood.

The building has been evacuated. Nobody was injured.

The museum has a collection of many historic documents including the application submitted by the Cardinals to join the National League in the late 1800s.

Firefighters said they carried out manuscripts and statues as they evacuated.

