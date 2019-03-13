COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The man who won the University of Missouri's first Nobel Prize is donating the prize money to the university.
George Smith announced Tuesday he will donate the $243,000 prize to support needs-based scholarships for future College of Arts and Science students.
The 78-year-old Smith shared the 2018 Nobel Prize for Chemistry with two other scientists for using a version of evolution to create new proteins that led to a best-selling drug and other products.
The Columbia Missourian reports the University of Missouri System and Missouri campus will also contribute $200,000 to scholarships. Missouri Chancellor Alexander Cartwright set aside an additional $100,000 for scholarships.
Missouri will also match donations made to the Nobel Scholarship during Mizzou Giving Day on Wednesday and Thursday.
