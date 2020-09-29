ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Protesters who marched into the Portland Place neighborhood, leading to the viral showdown with Mark and Patricia McCloskey, will not be charged with trespassing.

The city's counselor's office had received notice of nine possible trespassing violations on September 10 relative to the protest and march on June 28.

After an investigation, which included interviews, multiple videos and a review of many documents, including the plat of the neighborhood, the city counselor, Julian Bush, determined prosecution was not warranted.

As part of the investigation, the trustees of Portland Place, through an attorney, told the office they did not wish to pursue trespassing charges.

Among those protesting that night was Democratic Congressional nominee Cori Bush. Her campaign told News 4 that Bush did not receive a citation.