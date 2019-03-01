ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Department of Transportation has issued a “no travel advisory” during a potential snowstorm Saturday night into Sunday morning.
The snow system is tracking from the west to the east and is expected to bring bitter cold temperatures and snow accumulations of up to six inches throughout much of the state, according to the News 4 Storm Team.
Sleet and freezing rain is also possible. Blowing snow could also reduce visibility on Sunday. Snow accumulation could reach an inch per hour.
MoDOT is urging drivers to stay off the roads Saturday night and Sunday morning due to the possibility of heavy snow.
For up-to-date information on road traffic conditions, download the KMOV weather and traffic apps. You can also visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.
You can also call MoDOT's customer service center for road conditions at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (888-275-6636).
