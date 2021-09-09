O'FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Officers within the O'Fallon, Missouri Police Department believe there is no direct threat to Ft. Zumwalt North.
Thursday night, the department said a non-specified threat was made on Snapchat, possibly against Ft. Zumwalt North. After further investigation, police said the threat appears to have originated from Denver and they do not believe there is a direct threat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.