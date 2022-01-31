You are the owner of this article.
No threat found after bomb threat prompts evacuation at St. Louis City Hall

The St. Louis City Hall was evacuated Monday after a bomb threat.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- No credible threat was found following a bomb threat reported at St. Louis City Hall Monday.

Everyone inside the building was evacuated as a precaution and no one was injured. 

