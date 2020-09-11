COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Mizzou athletics announced that tailgating will not happen in game-day parking lots or on campus ahead of football games this season.
“This was a difficult decision to make because of the passion Mizzou fans have for game-day tailgating and the backdrop it provides as part of a football Saturday in Columbia,” said Mizzou Director of Athletics Jim Sterk. “However, the health and safety of all our fans remain a top priority as we continue working toward a very different-looking 2020 season.”
No one will be allowed to tailgate anywhere on campus including "grassy or landscaped areas, sidewalks, streets, parking lots or parking structures," Vice Chancellor for Operations Gary Ward said.
For those hoping to attend games in-person, Mizzou will be limiting stadium capacity to 25%. Fans will also be required to wear a face covering even when seated with family members or roommates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.