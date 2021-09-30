ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) — Once the Cardinals punched their postseason ticket with a handful of games remaining on the regular season schedule, there was no question as to who would take the ball for St. Louis in the upcoming Wild Card Game on October 6.
The inevitable was made official Thursday morning when Cardinals manager Mike Shildt shared ahead of the club’s series finale against the Brewers that Adam Wainwright would get the start on Wednesday.
With what the 40-year-old veteran starter has done this season for St. Louis, the announcement was merely procedural.
Wainwright has been far-and-away the Cardinals’ most reliable starting pitcher this season. Nobody on the team has come close to Wainwright’s workload in the rotation. His 32 starts lead the club, with Kwang Hyun Kim ranking second with just 21 starts.
More than his consistent availability, though, has been the effectiveness with which Wainwright has navigated this season as the unquestioned leader of the pitching staff. Wainwright doesn’t rely on name recognition to stake his claim as one of the game’s best pitchers in 2021. His performance does all the talking.
In his 17th season with the Cardinals, Wainwright has recorded a record of 17-7 with a 3.05 ERA. He’s compiled 206.1 innings, behind only Zack Wheeler in all of MLB. Wainwright’s three complete games this season ties him for the league lead—he had several more close calls, too, logging an additional five starts of eight or more innings pitched.
It's not an hyperbole to state that without Wainwright, the Cardinals don’t make it here. During a June swoon in which the Cardinals struggled to find quality starts from pitchers other than Wainwright, the Cardinals went 9-17 to drop the team to fourth-place in the NL Central standings. For as bad as that month was for St. Louis, it would have been far worse without Wainwright’s steady presence every fifth day. Wainwright went 3-1 with a 2.45 ERA in June, with the Cardinals winning four of his five starts.
‘The Stopper’ had his work cut out for him back then. Now, though, the Cardinals benefit from the stability provided by trade-deadline acquisitions Jon Lester and J.A. Happ. Miles Mikolas has returned from injury and is beginning to look like his vintage self. Jack Flaherty and Dakota Hudson and both progressing in their respective returns to big-league action.
The pitching depth for the Cardinals is a bright spot, now, a major factor in the incredible 17-game winning streak that vaulted St. Louis into a postseason berth. Even considering all of that, there isn’t a pitcher the Cardinals would rather turn to with their season on the line in a win-or-go-home scenario. After pitching six innings in the Wild Card clincher on Tuesday, Wainwright will have ample time to recuperate and prepare for his date with either the Dodgers or Giants next Wednesday.
The Cardinals have lined up their rotation for the final series of the regular season with Dakota Hudson, Jon Lester and Jake Woodford as the slated starters. Lester’s outing Saturday figures to be a tune-up for a possible start in Game 1 of a potential NLDS.
Copyright 2021 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.