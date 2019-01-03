ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First responders were called to a crash involving a school bus in north St. Louis Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at Riverview and Spring Garden shortly after 6:30 a.m.
A News 4 photographer at the crash scene said a car hit the back of the bus.
Two students and the driver were on the school bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.
Crash involving school bus at the corner of Spring Garden Dr. and Riverview Dr. Two students plus driver on board but everyone is okay. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/IUJmX4Y7vi— Alyssa Toomey (@Alyssa_Toomey) January 3, 2019
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.