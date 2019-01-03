ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – First responders were called to a crash involving a school bus in north St. Louis Thursday morning.

North St. Louis School Bus Crash

A school bus illuminated by emergency lights Thursday morning at Riverview and Spring Garden.

The crash occurred at Riverview and Spring Garden shortly after 6:30 a.m.

A News 4 photographer at the crash scene said a car hit the back of the bus. 

Two students and the driver were on the school bus at the time of the crash. They were not injured.

No other information has been released.

