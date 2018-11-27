JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Minor injuries were reported after a school bus was involved in a crash in Jefferson County Tuesday morning.
The three vehicle crash occurred at Highway 30 and Little Brennan Road around 8:15 a.m.
Police said no students on the bus were injured but there were minor injuries to those inside the other vehicles.
No other information has been released.
