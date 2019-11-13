Police are on the scene after a school bus crashed in north St. Louis Wednesday morning. The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Pamplin Ave. and Gladys Ave.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood  after a school bus crashed Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Pamplin Ave. and Gladys Ave.

School bus crash 111319

A school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday morning at Pamplin Ave. and Gladys Ave. in north St. Louis.

Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw a car that appeared to have hit the front driver’s side of a school bus.

A representative from Missouri Central School Bus said no students were injured on the bus.

The driver of the other car remained on scene. 

News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.

Copyright 2019 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.