ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police were called to a north St. Louis neighborhood after a school bus crashed Wednesday morning.
The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. at Pamplin Ave. and Gladys Ave.
Powerhouse Skyzoom4 was over the crash scene and saw a car that appeared to have hit the front driver’s side of a school bus.
A representative from Missouri Central School Bus said no students were injured on the bus.
The driver of the other car remained on scene.
News 4 has crews headed to the scene and will update this story as information develops.
