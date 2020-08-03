The Lake of the Ozarks is trending again for the wrong reasons.

Since Memorial Day weekend, the Ozarks has captured national attention with events packed with people not social distancing during the pandemic. 

This weekend, a massive EDM concert was held with hundreds of people bunched together without masks. The concert was at a waterfront bar at the Lake. 

Since the video went viral, EDM group Adventure Club has dropped out of the lineup.

Missouri reached 52,217 cases on Saturday, adding more than 500 cases.

