UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No serious injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed in University City Wednesday morning.
According to police, two paramedics and a patient were inside the ambulance when it ran off southbound Interstate 170 at Delmar Blvd. around 6:10 a.m. After leaving the roadway, the ambulance went through some trees and crashed into a wall.
The three people who were inside the ambulance at the time were taken to hospitals for assessment. They are not believed to have been seriously injured.
