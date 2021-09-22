According to police, two paramedics and a patient were inside the ambulance when it ran off southbound Interstate 170 at Delmar Blvd. around 6:10 a.m. News 4's Mark Griffin was live from the scene Wednesday morning.

Ambulance Crash in University City

First responders on the scene of a crash on I-170 near Delmar Wednesday morning.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No serious injuries were reported after an ambulance crashed in University City Wednesday morning.

According to police, two paramedics and a patient were inside the ambulance when it ran off southbound Interstate 170 at Delmar Blvd. around 6:10 a.m. After leaving the roadway, the ambulance went through some trees and crashed into a wall.

The three people who were inside the ambulance at the time were taken to hospitals for assessment. They are not believed to have been seriously injured.

