ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Being unable to attend school for the rest of the year is especially difficult for children with special needs and parents are struggling with the loss of resources.
"It's very hard," Alysa Sherwood said. "I don't have the physical strength in order to give my daughter the therapy that she needs."
Sherwood struggles to help her 3-year-old daughter Samantha. She depended on the physical and developmental schooling the coronavirus outbreak snatched away.
"She needs physical therapy, hands on," Sherwood said. "They suggested using a tablet, that may work for children who can use the tablet. Samantha actually needs hands-on care."
That's because she Samantha has 22q deletion syndrome, known as DiGeorge syndrome. It's rare and results in poor development of the body. Samantha doesn't walk, talk or crawl. She's bound to a wheel chair and still eats from a bottle.
Samantha went to Gateway Michael, a self-contained special education school focusing on students like Samantha. It's been weeks and knowing this will turn into months and Sherwood is worried.
Her precious little daughter will fall even further behind because Sherwood herself can't give Samantha all the care she needs, as she has the genetic syndrome too.
"I look normal. Nobody can tell anything is wrong with me, unless I was to have to physically do something that I can't," Sherwood said. "Her case is much more extreme."
And with this temporary isolation, it could mean long-term impacts for Samantha.
