TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A power outage has forced Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country to not have school Monday.
Around 7:15 a.m., the school tweeted that there would be no school on May 20, 2019.
Due to a power outage, there will be no school today, Monday, May 20. Graduation practice will take place at 10 a.m.— Westminster (@wcastl) May 20, 2019
According to the school, graduation practice will take place at 10 a.m.
No other information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.