School closed generic blue

TOWN & COUNTRY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A power outage has forced Westminster Christian Academy in Town & Country to not have school Monday.

Around 7:15 a.m., the school tweeted that there would be no school on May 20, 2019.

According to the school, graduation practice will take place at 10 a.m.

No other information has been released.

