(KMOV.com) - Lawmakers in Missouri did not deliver on the promised relief to residents who are now in debt to the state because of unemployment benefits.

Around 46,000 people in Missouri have been told to pay back unemployment money they used to live on during the COVID-19 because of various errors, none the fault of the recipients. A bill to waive a significant portion of the debt was proposed in the legislature but it failed to pass before the session ended.

'How am I supposed to survive?' | Missourians at a loss as state demands repayment of unemployment money Governor Mike Parson is telling desperate Missourians to pay up, but his response is not a satisfactory answer to some lawmakers, who will call top state leaders to the carpet to testify about unemployment benefits on Tuesday.

"It went to the senate and and senate held onto it for awhile. When it finally came to the senate floor, some senators with an agenda tried to tack other legislation onto it, which would spoil the bill," said Missouri House Minority Leader Rep. Doug Clemens.

Clemens says the federal government waived what such recipients owe them but money owed to Missouri will still need to paid. Clemens adds that anyone having trouble contacting the Missouri Department of Labor should contact their elected officials.