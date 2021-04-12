ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Starting Monday, the St. Louis County Health Department is dropping the need to pre-register to make a vaccine appointment. The health department will allow people to select a date and time that works best with their schedule by heading to STLCorona.com/vaccineappt.
Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan said his staff has contacted nearly all of the 480,000 people who were once on their pre-registration list. Now that all Missourians over the age of 16-years-old are eligible, the need to eliminate barriers is crucial.
“Our hope is to provide as many opportunities in as convenient of a way as possible,” Khan said. “Variety is the name of the game here we want to be able to get the vaccine as close to where people live and work as possible.”
Rita Days is a St. Louis County Councilwoman for the 1st district and oversees Florissant, Ferguson, Moline Acres, Velda City, Pine Lawn and parts of Overland. She said many of her residents are still hesitant about getting the vaccine; partly due to historical mistrust in vaccines and technological issues some face while trying to sign-up.
“It will be much more convenient for them to do that,” Days said. “Yes, I think it will increase the number of those vaccinated in my community.”
In the next few weeks, the St. Louis County Health Department said it hopes to allow walk-in appointments at many of their locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.