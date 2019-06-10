ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Local police will not be participating in the 2019 St. Louis Pride Parade.
Pride St. Louis will not allow uniformed officers from the St. Louis City and St. Louis County police departments to walk in the June 30 celebration.
The organization cites the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. June 28 marks 50 years since a violent clash between protesters and police, which followed the raid of a Greenwich Village gay bar.
St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said he appreciates the department’s relationship with Pride St. Louis and added that he will honor the group’s request.
St. Louis County police said they will do the same.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.