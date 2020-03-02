ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Ahead of major spectator events scheduled in St. Louis organizations across the area are coming up with game plans should the novel coronavirus spread to the Gateway City.
Fans are still buying tickets for the Arch Madness tournament set for this weekend, and the first and second rounds of March Madness will be held at the Enterprise Center later this month.
But in light of the coronavirus outbreak, one organization is proposing the idea of having no fans at all.
The National College Players Association issued a statement encouraging the NCAA to hold March Madness without an audience. The memo also urges the NCAA to cancel player meet and greets and press events.
Currently, however, there are no plans to alter the events, though the city is taking it seriously. The Missouri Valley Conference is monitoring local and federal health authorities and keeping up to date with the state of the outbreak.
“This isn’t something we’re taking lightly. There’s a lot of work being done behind the scenes,” said St. Louis Director of Health Dr. Fredrick Echols.
Echols wants citizens to know the city is prepared for a potential coronavirus case.
“We’ve engaged law enforcement, fire, EMS and our other partners with the airport so if someone comes in or is identified with a certain case we know what protocols to follow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.