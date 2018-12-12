ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The vendor set to provide sound and lighting for Loufest has filed suit against the company following an abrupt cancellation of the St. Louis music festival.
“It’s been radio silence,” said Chip Self, VP of engineering for Logic Systems Sound and Lighting.
Self said they filed a breach of contract suit against Listen Live Entertainment last month in an effort to get back any of the thousands of dollars they are owed.
“We received a letter from [Loufest’s] attorney that basically said they don’t have any money,” Self said.
The popular music festival held in Forest Park was canceled just days before it was supposed to happen in September. At the time, Mike Van Hee, managing partner of Listen Live Entertainment, blamed weather and media coverage for the cancellation. St. Louis media outlets including St. Louis Public Radio reported on financial issues in the week leading up to the festival.
Court records show Listen Live Entertainment has tax liens from the Department of Revenue from years past.
Self said his company is still owed from 2017 plus all the money they were contracted for 2018.
“No one has seen a dime,” he said.
Musicians, food vendors and breweries were all impacted by the abrupt cancellation of the festival. Festival-goers who purchased tickets were refunded their money.
Self says he doesn’t expect to see the money they are owed but on the off-chance someone purchases the festival, he hopes the vendors will be paid.
News 4 has reached out to representatives of Listen Live Entertainment for comment but have yet to hear back.
