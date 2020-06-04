LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Missouri’s top health official said there haven’t been any more COVID-19 cases connected to a Memorial Day weekend party at the Lake of the Ozarks.
Videos showing crowds not wearing masks or social distancing made national headlines.
[Watch: Videos show huge crowds at the Lake of the Ozarks]
Last week, a Boone County resident who said they were at crowded bars in the area over the Memorial Day weekend tested positive for COVID-19. However, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said contact tracing has been done and to his knowledge there have been no more positive cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.