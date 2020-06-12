ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- As businesses are being forced to limit how many people are inside due to COVID-19 restrictions, many are encountering long lines at the DMV. A new company started by a St. Louis teen, will stand in line for you.
15-year-old Jack Stark started Stand in-line Services after recently waiting two hours to get his driver's permit.
His company charges $20 for the first hour and then $10 for every additional half hour. His employees will let you know when it is your turn so you don't have to wait.
"When they hear about our service they think why am I still standing here? It really helps them out," said Stark. "Everyone thinks it's a great idea and they want to help."
Stark hired a couple of a his classmates to help stand in lines. Right now, they are offering services at 10 St. Louis DMVs. Stark hopes to eventually expand to all Missouri DMVs and possibly other businesses.
