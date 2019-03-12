ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A bill that would eliminate vehicle inspections is currently making its way through the Missouri house.
Rep. J Eggleston (District 2) is sponsoring House Bill 451 which would repeal the requirement that all motor vehicles must obtain an inspection before the vehicle is licensed. The bill passed out of committee on March 7 and is now eligible to be talked about on the house floor.
Under the current law, Missouri drivers are required to pass a vehicle inspection every two years once a vehicle is five years old.
Missourians spend $12 for each car inspection, which, according to Eggleston, adds up to about $30 million per year in inspection fees.
“Eliminating the inspection program would be like a $30 million tax cut to the people without a $30 million hit to general revenue,” Eggleston wrote in an email to News 4.
Of the $12 vehicle inspection fee, Eggleston said $1.50 goes to the state and $10.50 is kept by the garage.
“The dollar is for MoDOT and $0.50 for managing the inspection program. Nothing goes to general revenue,” Eggleston said.
Eggleston said vehicle safety inspections don’t make Missouri roadways any safer. He cited his extensive research on the issue, including a study by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
According to the study, the rate of vehicles involved in fatal crashes nationwide from 2008 to 2010 is 1.6 for states that require vehicle inspections. In states that don’t, the rate is lower at 1.4.
However, not all experts agree on the topic. News 4 spoke to a certified vehicle inspector, who said he believes safety inspections are absolutely necessary. He said he often sees vehicles that are less than five years old with over 100,000 miles. He said it makes him nervous to have those cars on the road.
People News 4 spoke to said they are generally in favor of vehicle inspections, despite the price and occasional inconvenience.
“I don’t want that for St. Louis. I don’t like having to do it every other year, to be honest, but it’s advantageous to us all to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Scot Jackson told News 4.
Many states, including New Jersey, Mississippi and Utah, have eliminated vehicle inspection programs. The federal government removed a mandate in the 1970s that required every state to have an inspection program.
Eggleston told News 4 he was surprised when he first started researching the issue but said, “it shows that government regulations don’t always work in real life like they are drawn up on paper.”
Eggleston said the bill stands a decent chance on getting out of the house but said there’s still a long way to go for it to get done.
