(KMOV.com) - The Evans family is visiting St. Louis from Indiana, from the Arch grounds to Union Station, they were surprised to see a lack of masked faces.

“We went to the Aquarium, no one had their mask on, no one was social distanced,” said Kevin Evans.

The Aquarium is one of several St. Louis attractions to tell vaccinated visitors and children they can remove their masks. They are asking unvaccinated adults to keep their masks on, but it’s all based on an honor system.

Mask policy of St. Louis-area attractions, businesses New health orders issued by St. Louis City and County mean fully vaccinated people are no longer required to wear masks in most settings.

“You get quite a lot of people that don’t get vaccinated or they’re not wearing a mask and not vaccinated, which does put people with disabilities or kids at risk,” said Evans.

Dr. Jason Newland, an infection disease expert and pediatrician with St. Louis Children’s Hospital, says there are several things parents need to consider.

“Number one, outdoors is great, be outdoors, because ventilation is at its best,” said Dr. Newland.

But what about inside with vaccinated family members?

“I would say for the most part, you don’t necessarily have to do masks. What I think you need to think about on that is if one of your loved ones is immunocompromised,” he says. He adds it’s all about evaluating risks. And the risk is greatest in a crowded place like a grocery store or attraction.

“We have learned masks are super effective. When you take them off and you go into settings and you don’t know if people are vaccinated or unvaccinated, there is a risk of getting COVID-19,” he explained.

The risk for children of getting serious cases of COVID-19 is lower, but it’s not zero. In Missouri around 55,000 kids under the age of 17 have contracted COVID-19. There have been zero deaths in children 0-9, but there have been four deaths of children ages 10-17.