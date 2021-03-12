DEFIANCE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Missouri Wine Country will play host to a St. Patrick's Day celebration on Saturday.
The town of Defiance will host an inaugural 5K run, parade and celebration beginning Saturday morning and running through the afternoon. The event will be a fundraiser for the Defiance Merchants Association, which donates money to area organizations and businesses.
"If you want to wear a mask, wear one, but you certainly don't have to because we're not wearing masks," said Joe Brazil, a member of the Defiance Merchants Association. "Whatever everyone feels most comfortable with."
The inaugural parade begins at noon. Celebrations will get underway after the parade ends around 1 p.m.
The event will offer a bubble truck and bouncy house for kids and a beer tent for adults. It will also offer a free shuttle service to nearby wineries, including Sugar Creek, Chandler Hill and Defiance Ridge.
"We welcome everybody, the weather is supposed to be spectacular tomorrow, because of the other closures I feel like we're going to have a really big crowd," said Brazil.
Parking will be on a first come, first service basis, but organizers said local police and highway patrol will help to guide traffic. Those participating are asked to be lined up by 11 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone interested in signing up to be in the parade can visit here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.