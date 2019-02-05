ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – No health insurance? No problem! Tuesday, St. Louis County and Siteman Cancer Center are partnering up to give women free mammograms.
The free mammograms will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Kirkwood Recreation Center, where the Siteman Mammogram Van will be parked.
Each exam takes around 20 minutes and results will be reported to the patient within seven to 10 days.
