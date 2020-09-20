No injuries reported in building collapse in DeSoto

DE SOTO, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Emergency crews spent most f their Sunday evening cleaning up a building collapse in Jefferson County.
What used to be Barney's Frozen Foods store in De Soto partially collapsed Sunday at 5:30 p.m.
Thankfully no one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported.
A witness who was next door at a gas station said he watched the building crumble.
"When it came down you saw brown because of all the dust, the side of it just exploded out, debris all over the place even crushed a car over there," Kevin Dahmm said.
