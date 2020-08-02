NEW FLORENCE, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to Highway WW Sunday morning for a massive train derailment in New Florence, Mo.
The incident happened at 7:25 a.m. near Franklin Street
No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were involved. It is unknown what caused the derailment.
Highway WW is currently closed at Milton Street. No additional information has been released
