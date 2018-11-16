JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – No injuries were reported after a school bus became stuck in the snow in Jefferson County Friday morning.
The bus backed up and its back tires got stuck in the snow near Dulin Creek Road and Local Hillsboro Road around 7 a.m.
Officials said there were students on board at the time but no one was injured.
According to the Hillsboro R-3 School District, all students arrived safely to school.
