FERGUSON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- Multiple train cars derailed in a Ferguson neighborhood Friday night.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. near South Elizabeth and Ferguson Ave. Six cars were involved in the derailment and there was a total of 125 cars, according to the train's engineer. None of the cars contained hazardous materials or chemicals.
Ferguson Police said no one was injured and there was no property damage to homes nearby.
Traffic was diverted while officials investigated what caused the derailment.
Clean up is underway following a train derailment in Ferguson last night around 9. 6 cars involved, no injuries or structural damage to nearby homes, amazingly. This is in many people’s backyards on S. Elizabeth. @KMOV pic.twitter.com/Du1XxEgY8O— Caroline Hecker (@carolinehecker) September 26, 2020
