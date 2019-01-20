RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- An investigation is underway after witnesses reported hearing gun shots in the south parking lot of the St. Louis Galleria at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, police said.
The Richmond Heights Police Department located spent shell casings in the area. There are no reported injuries as of now. Police said no one was shot.
Police also found no property damage nearby.
News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
