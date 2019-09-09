SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A school bus is on fire on the exit ramp from eastbound I-44 to Grand in South City.
First Student said the driver and one student were on board when the fire broke out. Both made it off the bus safely and were not injured.
The bus was from the Mann Elementary School and was about to make its last stop of the day.
From the traffic camera, the bus appeared to be full engulfed.
The exit ramp from eastbound I-44 onto Grand is closed.
Crews are looking to figure out how the fire started but preliminary information says it was a mechanical problem.
