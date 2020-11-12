CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - No indoor or outdoor dining and no big gatherings. These are among the restrictions St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce Friday morning.
Page's announcement on new restrictions comes after COVID-19 cases continue to rise at an alarming pace in the St. Louis area. As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 38,620 St. Louis County residents have been infected with the virus and 911 of them have died. The county has added an average of 640 new cases every day this week, the highest weekly average since the beginning of the pandemic. The county's seven-day positivity rate reached 15.1% on Friday, the highest since late April.
[Download the KMOV News App to watch Friday's news conference live]
A total shutdown is not likely to be on the table, a spokesman said, but the measures will bring back a 25% capacity for businesses and a limit of 10 people for gathering. Restaurants and bars will go back to serving curbside only. This will take effect on Nov. 17 at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in place until reevaluation four weeks later.
“I am deeply concerned that not everyone is taking personal responsibility in following public health orders,” Page said. “Our hospitals are filling up, our health workers are overwhelmed and exhausted and we continue to break records daily in the number of new cases and in the number of patients our hospitals are tending to. Everybody needs to be all-in if we are going to get control of this virus.”
The spokesperson for Page's office said he understands this is going to be difficult for families and businesses during the holidays, but stresses the county as a whole needs to take action to help control the rapid spread of the virus. Officials are recommending people stick with immediate family for Thanksgiving.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the city is considering a similar move.
"Everything is on the table - and we're [City and County leaders] trying to work together - to put measures in place that we think people will follow to a large extent...I think we all need to stay home more," Krewson said Wednesday.
The restrictions in St. Louis County would not apply to schools, but many local districts have decided to scale back in-person learning. Some have temporarily shifted to virtual learning entirely.
Residents react
Residents across St. Louis City and County have different opinions on new restrictions. They all want to the pandemic to end, but not all agree on how.
"People are going to do what they're going to do," Beth Bottchen said restrictions would only work if everyone abides. "If people would just wear masks it would be a lot better."
Some believe restrictions are needed while others believe public health orders are an inconvenience.
"That's all you report, I am sick of it, I am sick of it," a woman who didn't want to be identified said. "I am going to do what I've always done. Everything. I will go visit people, I'll have people over. I am doing the same for Christmas. I am not stopping anything. They're not going to control my life. I didn't vote for these idiots."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.