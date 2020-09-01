BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- New restrictions will go back into place in most Metro East counties as positivity rates of COVID-19 continue to remain high.
Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, all bars and restaurants will have to close by 11 p.m. and indoor dining will not be allowed.
These new restrictions kicked back into place after the Region 4 hit a positivity rate greater than 8% for three consecutive days. Region 4 includes the following counties: Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington.
Region 4's 7-day average positivity rate is at 9.6%, the Illinois Department of Public Health says. Madison County reports a 3-day average positivity rate of 11.5% while St. Clair reports 10.4%. Overall, the state's average positivity rate is 4.1%.
Other restrictions include a limit of 25 people, or 25% of capacity of indoor or outdoor seating, at meetings and social events, including weddings. Casinos must also close at 11 p.m.
"IDPH will continue to track the positivity rate in Region 4 over a 14-day monitoring period to determine if mitigations can be relaxed, if additional mitigations are required, or if current mitigation should remain in place," the department of public health states in the Restore Illinois plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.