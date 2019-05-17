In this undated photo made available on Sunday, May 12, 2019 by @SussexRoyal, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex holds the feet of her baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their newborn baby to mark Meghan’s first Mother’s Day as a mom. The image posted on Instagram shows her hand cradling the feet of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on Monday, against a bed of spring flowers. (@SussexRoyal via AP)