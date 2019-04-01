ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – It’s not an April Fools' Day joke, The Cheesecake Factory will be giving away $250,000 worth of free food Monday afternoon.
Starting at 3 p.m. CT, 10,000 people will be able to claim a $25 reward to use at DoorDash for delivery orders from The Cheesecake Factory. The offer is available on a first-come basis.
The $25 reward will be able to be used anytime through April 7.
Click here to find out how to claim the reward.
