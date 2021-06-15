UNION, MO. (KMOV.com) – Kayakers found a body in the Bourbeuse River Monday morning.
The body of 21-year-old Zachary D. Blackwell, of Union, was found in the river just east of the Highway 50 bridge around 10:30 a.m., Union police said. The body was recovered by Union Fire Rescue and a Union Police Detective.
Tuesday morning, police said there is evidence of foul play in Blackwell's death. The investigation is ongoing.
