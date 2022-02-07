(KMOV.com) — Over the weekend, we saw Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright host a charity event for baseball fans through his organization Big League Impact. It was a nice opportunity for baseball fans in Springfield, Illinois to contribute to a good cause and get a chance to interact with one of their favorite players.
Just another example of Adam Wainwright being focused on the big picture and a greater purpose—and hey, prioritizing baseball fans in the process.
After all, somebody should.
Major League Baseball certainly hasn't done its part in looking out for the fans of its sport in recent months. And the writing on the wall suggests they aren't looking to amend that approach any time soon, as the MLB lockout has entered a startling territory with the standard Spring Training reporting dates for pitchers and catchers just over one week away.
It was one thing for MLB's lockout policies to dictate that former Cardinals closing pitcher and current team employee Jason Isringhausen was not permitted to join his buddy Wainwright in appearing at Sunday's Big League Impact event in Springfield. It's another thing for MLB to continue to turn a blind eye to fans by threatening to prolong this lockout to the extent that it begins delaying Spring Training and—in a worst-case scenario that is becoming an increasingly likelier one each day—regular season games.
Unfortunately this is true. We thank Jason for trying. Seems silly to me. I guess they thought we were going to try and negotiate a bargaining agreement at our charity event where the money raised will feed people and provide clean water, etc? Izzy is a stud. These rules...👎🏼 https://t.co/2zrIznuHVo— Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) January 29, 2022
When MLB went back on its word to the MLB Players' Association last week regarding its intention to return to the negotiating table with a counter offer, it was the latest move in a series of attempted public relations stunts through which the league has been worried more about how the optics of a decision would play publicly as compared to whether it's actually the proper move to bring baseball any closer to a rightful return.
After consistently refusing to negotiate based on the players' previous offers, MLB took a hardline stance in requesting intervention from a federal mediator to help bridge the gap between the league and the MLBPA. The players responded by rejecting the request, which must be approved by both sides in order to take effect. Instead, the players made it clear they stand ready to continue work at the negotiating table toward a solution.
Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/KBssy2e66U— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) February 4, 2022
The league had indicated its intent to return to the MLBPA with its latest counter-offer a couple of days prior to pulling the rug out from underneath the process with the smokescreen of requesting a federal mediator. A natural instant reaction to seeing the players' reject that request might be to blame the players for the lack of progress in the proceedings, but that's likely exactly the reaction MLB was hoping to gain from the public when it attempted the ploy.
So far, the players have made concessions on their previous requests that would have included significant changes to the economic system of the sport, with their desire to decrease the service time requirement before free agency from six to five years. That's one of several initial requests that the MLBPA has backed down from in an effort to expedite negotiations.
But other economic principles and issues like competitive balance remain as significant concerns for the players side. In an effort to clarify public understanding of their goals, MLBPA leaders like Max Scherzer took to social media over the weekend with clear statements on their desires in these negotiations.
We want a system where threshold and penalties don’t function as caps, allows younger players to realize more of their market value, makes service time manipulation a thing of the past, and eliminate tanking as a winning strategy.— Max Scherzer (@Max_Scherzer) February 4, 2022
For now, it's not especially clear what the owners' side is hoping to gain from the negotiations other than a stranglehold on as much of the revenue as they can possibly retain. But players are acutely aware of the increasing revenues across the sport in recent years, and they appear entrenched in their desire for those revenues to more equitably reflect their contributions to the growth of the sport. The graph in the tweet below has been shared numerous times over the last week by San Francisco Giants writer Grant Brisbee.
see that gap between the red line and yellow line, now multiply it by 30 teams pic.twitter.com/8nKKNddJQI— Grant Brisbee (@GrantBrisbee) February 4, 2022
It's one of many elements that illustrate the players' current frustrations with the lack of flexibility and good-faith participation by team owners in the present negotiating process. Those paying close attention to the growing friction will notice the clear reality that an on-time start for the upcoming baseball season is most certainly under threat.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.