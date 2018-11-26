CREVE COEUR (KMOV.com) - Mercy Hospitals denies that any employees have been fired over their refusal to be vaccinated.
The hospital system made the comments in response to a flier that has been circulating on social media.
The flier claims Mercy doctors and nurses are terminated if they’re not vaccinated. The flier also suggests that a protest is planned.
Mercy released the following statement about the situation:
Mercy is concerned for the health and wellness of our co-workers, patients, families and the communities we serve. Because we are focused on health and safety, Mercy revised our flu vaccination policy several years ago and requires annual flu immunizations by all Mercy co-workers as a condition of employment. There are very limited exceptions for medical or religious reasons. The point of our flu vaccination policy is simple: protection against the flu virus saves lives, especially those of our most vulnerable patients. In health care, we must adopt national best practices for those we serve.
The health system reiterated that nobody has been fired for refusal.
