EUREKA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As we inch closer to summer, Six Flags St. Louis still doesn't have a reopening date set. However, they have rolled out new safety measures for guests.
All guests will be required to make reservations online in advance and must wear masks so the theme park can adhere to social distancing guidelines. Masks will be able to purchase at the front gate.
Children under the age of 2 are exempted.
The theme park will also ask attendees to monitor their health for at least 14 days prior. Six Flags said they will contact people via email or text before their scheduled visit to confirm their healthy status.
Social distancing will also be enforced on the rides. People will be separated by an empty row or seat on roller coasters and other attractions.
Six Flags will also implement these safety protocols:
- Temperature checks on guest upon entry
- Encouraging guests to buy parking beforehand. Six Flags will implement parking policy to make sure drivers are social distancing when parking.
- Clear markers placed in their water park changing areas, changing rooms, and showering areas.
