ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The woman found dead in north St. Louis County Wednesday was not a crime victim, police said Thursday.
The woman, later identified as Barbara Mabrey, was found with an apparent head injury inside a home in the 4300 block of Keevenshore Drive around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. The 87-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
The St. Louis County Police Department originally said they were investigating Mabrey's death as 'suspicious' but later re-classified it as an 'accidental death.' They also said there were "no elements of a crime present."
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
